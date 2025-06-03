A teenager who was born during a reality show has died suddenly, leaving his family heartbroken.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weston Gosa Jr was born to Whitney Purvis during the first series of MTV show 16 And Pregnant, in 2009. His family has revealed he has died unexpectedly and has said it is a “nightmare”.

Whitney posted a series of pictures on Facebook and wrote: “This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don't know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can't describe the pain I am feeling. I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can't go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 - June 2, 2025.”

Whitney Purvis and her son Weston Gosa Jr, who has died aged 16. He was born during the first series of MTV's 16 And Pregnant in 2009. | Whitney Purvis/Facebook

She later added another picture and wrote: “Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I'll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You'll always be my baby.”

Weston Jr lived with his dad, also called Weston and his stepmother Amy Gosa. Aircraft technician Weston wrote: “You'll forever be my lil boy. I'll live the rest of my days with you in my heart. God I wish this was all just a bad dream. You're free now from all the complications you had to deal with for the last 6 years or so. Fly high baby boy, daddy loves you more than you could have ever known.”

And stepmother Amy wrote: “It’s really difficult to write this but this morning little Weston passed away. We do not know the cause, they will do an autopsy soon but all we know is we got up this morning around 7am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted CPR and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again. He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn't feel real. Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you.”

Whitney lost custody of Weston and her other son, River, American site TMZ reported.