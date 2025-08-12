A popular travel influencer couple who travelled around in their van and shared their journey with their hundreds of thouands of followers have died in an off-road crash.

Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans reportedly lost control of their vehicle when driving through rough terrain in the mountains near Trout Lake in British Colombia, Canada.

The couple, who were from Canada, ran a joint Youtube channel called Toyota World Runners which had more than 200,000 subscribers. They also had 72,000 followers on Instagram.

News of their deaths was shared on social media by their friends and family and confirmed by Kaslo Search and Rescue, who responded to the scene.

Another influencer known for off-road content, Colin Stuart, who runs a channel called Dirt Theory, wrote online that he was with the couple at the time of the tragedy. He wrote on Facebook: "I was with them when it happened and did everything in my power to save them.

"Those were the hardest 20 hours I have ever lived. The hardest decisions I have ever had to make. I'm sorry to all that this has affected. This is a big loss for the offroad community and a bigger loss to Matthew's and Stacey's family and close friends."

He did not give any more details about what had happened.

Travel influencer couple Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, who ran the Toyota World Runners Youtube and Instagram pages, have died in a crash in the mountains. Photo by Instagram/@ToyotaWorldRunners. | Instagram/@ToyotaWorldRunners.

Mark Jennings-Bates, a manager with Kaslo SAR, said rescuers were called to an offroad motor vehicle incident around 7.30pm local time on Thursday (August 7). He said: "So it was on a forestry road, somewhere in the mountains, and quite a long ways north in the valley up towards [...] the village of Trout Lake.

"Our teams were able to get to them efficiently. It's a long journey, but they got there efficiently. So that was very, very helpful. And of course that means that the helicopter pilot could also fly straight to the destination with confidence that he was going to find them."

Jennings-Bates said that one of the occupants was dead when they arrived, while the other was rushed to hospital where they later died. He also did not give any more details.

He added that the exact cause of the crash wasn't clear, though the theory from the rescuers is that they lost control of their vehicle on rough terrain. It is also unclear if the couple had been filming at the time of their fatal crash.

Viewers enjoyed watching videos of the couple as they travelled across North and South America - along with their journey to building the "world's first Land Cruiser Chinook in 100 days," according to the YouTube bio.

The custom vehicle combines the body of a Toyota Chinook camper and a Toyota Land Cruiser to create an off-road camper van. It’s unknown whether they were in the Toyota Chinook when they died.

Mark Jennings-Bates urged anyone planning a trip into the mountains to be prepared for a possible accident, particularly as rescuers may need extra time to get to the remote location.

Fans and friends of the couple left tributes on the page after news of their untimely deaths broke.

Fellow content creator Shaun, behind The Story Till Now YouTube channel, wrote: "They were so young and full of life, so talented, and this is a huge loss for our off-road community, their friends and family, and the world."

Shaun added had never met the couple, but said they had been planning to meet in real life soon and often spoke on the phone. He said that he last spoke to Matthew the day before the accident, when his Jeep broke down and he was figuring out how to get it home.

Shaun wrote: "We joked about how we would have finally met up the next day if not for my Jeep breaking down, but talked about getting some firm plans on the books for a trip next month. They tragically passed away that very next day in an accident, and I’m just devastated over it."

One fan wrote: “R.I.P Matthew and Stacey. I was just watching your last video and learned about the news. So sad to hear. My condolences to the family.” A second said: “Can’t be real. Rest easy you guys. The world will miss your adventures.”

A third penned: “ Matthew & Stacey! You guys are legends. RIP. We’ll cherish forever following the Pan-American with you guys, chatting about the hotspots to check out and learning from each other! Condolences to family & friends, we truly admired Matthew & Stacey.”