A dad influencer who has more than one million followers has spoken of his shock after his teenage son was allegedly ‘spiked with a needle’ at a popular festival.

Roly May, known to his TikTok, Instagram and Youtube followers as Daddy May, has uploaded several videos in which he explained that his two sons, Charlie and Cooper, had attended Boardmasters Festival and were enjoying themselves - until events took a turn for Cooper.

17-year-old Cooper also has a large Instagram following, along with his brother 19-year-old Charlie and his mum, and together the May family share their everyday lives with their millions of collective fans. As a result, Cooper was recognised a lot while he attended the annual festival, which is held in Newquay, Cornwall, every August, and provides a mix of surfing, skateboarding and live music.

Roly explained in his first TikTok video that Cooper was asked many times for photos with fans, and he was happy to pose with anyone who asked. But, it is alleged that someone took advantage of the situation and spiked the teen by inserting a needle into his arm.

The exact details of what happened, or what was in the needle, remain unclear. Roly was quick to confirm that Cooper is okay and has had various health checks, along with vaccines and blood tests, to ensure he has not contracted any diseases and is fit and healthy.

In a second video, he said his son had spent five hours in hospital rececing medical care. He added: “He’s had his blood tests, they all came back fine. He’s had his first Hep B vaccination and we’ve got some other stuff to essentially prevent HIV. It’s all precautionary, the chances of that would be highly unlikely but it was advised.” He went on to say that he and his wife felt like the festival organisers had let them down as parents with their duty of care for their child.

Influencer family The Mays. Dad Roly (middle) has been speaking out after his 17-year-old son Cooper (right) was allegedly spiked with a needle at Boardmasters festival 2025. Photo by Instagram/@daddymaycooks. | Instagram/@daddymaycooks

In a TikTok post of his own, Cooper posted a photo of his arm with the a red mark where the needle had been injected and said he had been “touched weirdly multiple times”. He added that he had also been threatened and said his time at the festival had been “ruined generally”.

But, he was keen to thank the fans he had met who caused him no bother and said: “Majority of people I met were real nice so thanks to you guys.”

Roly May called on other parents to warn their children about the dangers of spiking when they attend events such as festivals. He said: “I think @Boardmasters Festival and other festivals need to take a long look at themselves. Spiking is more and more prevalent. Stay vigilant everybody.”

The organisers of Boardmasters have not issued an official statment about the alleged incident at the time of writing, (on the afternoon of Wednesday August 13). It is not known if police are investigating.