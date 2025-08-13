A suspected cause of death has been announced for an Irish fashion model and swimwear designer who was found dead on a yacht.

Martha Nolan O’Slatarra, aged 33, was found dead at around 12 am on Tuesday August 5 on a yacht which was moored at the Montauk Yacht Club in East Hampton on Long Island in the popular seaside resort The Hamptons.

The exact circumstances of the social media star’s death have not yet been revealed, but sources have now told local media that she died of a suspected drug overdose. An autopsy is pending to determine Martha’s official cause of death, however.

An investigation into Martha’s death has been launched by detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said that a post-mortem examination did not show evidence of violence.

Club members told The New York Post that they heard screams coming from the docks late on Monday night (August 4). Unnamed sources have now told the same publication that they believe Martha died of a drug overdose.

Good Samaritans had attempted to perform CPR on the woman, later identified as Martha, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Fashion influencer and fashion brand founder Martha Nolan O’Slatarra, aged 33, was found dead on a yacht in The Hamptons in mysterious circumstances. Photo by TikTok/@martha_nolan. | TikTok/@martha_nolan

Martha was originally from Carlow in Ireland, but moved to the United States when she was 26 years old, according to the Irish Independent. She was living in Manhattan, New York, at the time of her death.

She was a marketing consultant, entrepreneur and founder of fashion brand East x East, which specialises in designer swim and resort-wear. On her TikTok page, she showcased her luxury lifestyle, which included trips on helicopters and private jets with her friends. She also made “get ready with me” videos, tested out products and showed her own clothing line.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Irish Independent it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

Suffolk County police officers have not filed charges or identified any suspects in the case. But authorities have also not publicly ruled out foul play, although they said there was no evidence of violence to the body.

Martha’s death is also being investigated by Suffolk County’s East End Drug Task Force, according to a Tuesday report by Newsday. “Until you start ruling stuff out, everything is in play,” a source familiar with the investigation told the outlet.

Martha’s mum, Elma Nolan, told the Irish Independent that her daughter was planning a trip home to Carlow before her death. “I don’t know what happened to my daughter,” she told the outlet. “I feel numb and in shock.”

The star had finalised her divorce from her ex Sam Ryan just months before her death, according to court records which had been reviewed by The Post.

“I represented Mr Ryan in a matrimonial proceeding. The final papers had been submitted to the court, and before the Judgment of Divorce was issued, I became aware of Ms. Nolan-O’Slatarra’s passing and promptly notified the court,” his attorney, David Centeno, said in a statement. “Out of respect for the privacy of those involved and my ethical restraints, I cannot discuss whether there was a prenuptial agreement, mediation, or other private arrangements.”