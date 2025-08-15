Fashion designer Martha Nolan O’Slatarra was found dead on a boat at Montauk Yacht Club in East Hampton on Long Island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish fashion model and swimwear designer Martha Nolan O’Slatarra 33, was found dead on Tuesday August 5 on a yacht moored at Montauk Yacht Club in East Hampton on Long Island. According to the New York Post, members of the Montauk Yacht Club heard screams from the dock late on Monday August 4.

An anonymous member of the Montauk Yacht Club told the New York Post that “She was well known in the community. She was very friendly. Always smiling,” the person said, adding, “There’s going to be a lot of conversation out of this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unnamed sources also told the New York Post that they believe she may have died from a suspected drug overdose. However, Attorney Arthur Aidala, the lawyer for Martha’s family rejected these claims and shared with the publication that “They want more details.”

Martha Nolan O’Slatarra: Family of star found dead on a yacht shocked by claims she was battling brain cancer. Photo by TikTok/@martha_nolan. | TikTok/@martha_nolan

Attorney Arthur Aidala also said: “The circumstances surrounding this are far from typical,” and went on to say that “They would like to know anyone who was with Martha that evening.” He continued by adding that “Earlier that evening, at the time of the actual incident, we know one person who was there. Was anyone else around?”

It has now been reported that the family of Martha Nolan O’Slatarra are travelling from Ireland to the U.S to demand a second post mortem after the first post morten failed to establish a cause of death.

According to the Daily Mail,” during a telephone call in the days following Martha's death, it is understood that her mother Elma was asked by detectives about claims that her daughter had brain cancer, however, the Irish Independent reported that Elma was shocked by the claims and said Martha was ‘perfectly healthy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martha Nolan O’Slatarra was the co-founder of East x East swimwear along with Dylan Grace who paid tribute to Martha on Instagram. A week ago, he shared photographs of Martha (including one of them together) along with a tribute which read: “We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand, and built so much from nothing. I’m truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life. Love you so much Mar. Fly high girl 🕊️.”

In response to his tribute, one person said: “She was such a beautiful person inside & out. She will be so so missed. Love you both - rest in peace Martha 🤍,” another wrote: “Our girl. 💚💚💚💚,” whilst someone else said:”Dylan, I immediately thought of you and I’m so sorry for your loss. Whenever I spoke to Martha she would tell me about a new venture you guys were up to. I can’t imagine the pain of this loss for you and I hope you find some peace and comfort in all the beautiful memories together. You’re in my thoughts ❤️‍🩹.”