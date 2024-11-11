Mariah Carey is set to be questioned under oath about claims she made in her memoir, alleging her estranged brother sold drugs.

The deposition, scheduled for January 17, 2025, will take place at her brother Morgan Carey’s lawyers' office in New York and will be recorded on film, according to court documents.

Morgan, 64, filed a defamation lawsuit against the singer in 2021, accusing her of damaging his reputation with statements in her book. In the memoir,The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the All I Want For Christmas is You singer referred to Morgan as her "ex-brother" and described incidents of alleged violence and drug dealing. A judge ruled in August that both siblings must sit for depositions by January 31, 2025, allowing parts of Morgan’s lawsuit to proceed, including claims related to allegations of drug dealing and imprisonment.

This comes shortly after the deaths of their mother, Patricia Carey, 87, and sister, Alison Carey, 63 on August 27. Patricia, a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach, had a tumultuous relationship with her children, as did Alison, a recovering drug addict who struggled with homelessness and health issues throughout her life.

In her 2020 memoir, Mariah described her troubled childhood, alleging that Morgan was abusive and involved in drug dealing. She wrote about an explosive fight between her father and Morgan, claiming: "It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart... I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me."

Mariah Carey is set to be questioned under oath about claims she made in her memoir, alleging her estranged brother sold drugs. | Getty

Mariah also recounted an incident where Morgan allegedly shoved their mother with such force that she hit a wall, adding that Patricia had once confided to her that Morgan sold drugs, including cocaine. In another passage, Mariah claimed Morgan "discreetly supplied the beautiful people with their powdered party favors" while working in a nightclub in the 1980s, a statement Morgan's lawyers argue referred to cocaine.

Morgan has since denied the allegations, stating in his lawsuit that Mariah’s claims are "malicious falsehoods." His legal team argued that her statements in the memoir have caused significant harm to his reputation. While most of the lawsuit was dismissed in 2022, a judge allowed two parts to move forward: claims related to drug dealing and suggestions of incarceration.

Mariah, 55, has defended her memoir, saying she stands by the accuracy of her statements, which she described as "inner-circle common knowledge at the time."

The lawsuit highlights long-standing rifts within the Carey family. Mariah and Morgan reportedly have not spoken since 1994. The singer was also estranged from Alison for decades. In her memoir, Mariah detailed the complexities of her relationship with her mother, writing: "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities."

In August, Mariah announced the deaths of her mother and sister, saying in a statement to People: "My heart is broken... I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."