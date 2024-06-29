Watch more of our videos on Shots!

American actor and comedian Martin Mull, known for his work on the TV sitcoms Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Roseanne, has died aged 80 at his home.

His daughter Maggie Mull said on social media that he died on Thursday (27 June) after a “valiant fight against a long illness”. In a tribute on Instagram, Ms Mull wrote that her father “was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and for doing Red Roof Inn commercials". She added: “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny.”

Mull also starred in the 1985 comedy film Clue, but his first notable role was in 1976, playing Garth Gimble on the soap opera spoof Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, which led to two additional spin-off roles, including in the series Fernwood 2 Night. He then landed the role of army officer Colonel Mustard in the black-comedy film Clue, inspired by the board game of the same name.

Around that time, he also began voicing the Red Roof Inn advertisements that his daughter mentioned in her tribute. Mull played the titular character’s boss Leon Carp in Roseanna and played Principal Willard Kraft in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He also appeared on the critically acclaimed satirical sitcom Arrested Development, playing hapless private detective Gene Parmesan.

He guest starred in several other well-known television shows, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, The Golden Girls and Two and a Half Men. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for a four-episode appearance he made on HBO’s political satire Veep in 2016.