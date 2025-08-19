A woman who is known as the so-called ‘Ketamine Queen’ is set to plead guilty are being charged with selling the fatal dose to late Friends star Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha was the fifth and final defendant to be charged in connection with Perry’s death, which occurred at his Los Angeles home in October 2023, to strike a deal with prosecutors. The deal means that Sangha will plead guilty and avoid a trial that had been set for September.

The 42-year-old issued a signed statement to the court in which he pleaded guilty to five federal criminal charges, including providing the fatal ketamine dose that eventually led to Perry’s death. She agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Matthew Perry, who starred Chandler Bing in the hit series “Friends,” died aged 54.

Her lawyer Mark Geragos said: “She’s taking responsibility for her actions.” Sangha also admitted in her signed statement that she sold four vials of ketamine to another man, Cody McLaury hours before his death from an overdose in 2019. He has no relationship to Perry.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop three other counts related to the distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine that was unrelated to Perry’s case. Despite this, she still faces up to 45 years in prison, but prosecutors state as part of the deal that they will ask the judge to consider less and the maximum for punishment.

Prosecutors had previously painted Sangha out to be a notorious and prolific drug dealer, and used the moniker ‘Ketamine Queen’ to the press, in court documents and even in the official name of the case. Sangha built herself a reputation on social media, displaying her lavish lifestyle alongside the rich and famous in photographs posted to Instagram.

Prosecutors targeted both Sangha and Dr Salvador Plasencia throughout the investigation, with the doctor signing his own plea deal back in June.

Dr Mark Chavez, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming were also charged in relation to Perry’s death, with all three agreeing to plead guilty last year in exchange for their cooperation, that included statements that implicated Sangha and Dr Plasencia.

Perry was was found dead inside his pool by Iwamasa at his home in October 2023. The medical examiner rules that the actor’s death was the result of ketamine use.

The 54-year-old, who previously battled drug and alcohol addictions, had been using legal ketamine doses as part of an increasingly-common treatment for depression. However, he sought out more than he was prescribed and initially sourced it from Dr Plasencia one month before his death, and later sourced more from Sangha two weeks before his death, according to prosecutors.