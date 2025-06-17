A doctor who was charged with giving Friends star Matthew Perry access to ketamine in the weeks before his death is set to plead guilty after striking a deal with authorities.

Dr Salvador Plasencia was charged with four counts of distribution of ketamine, with federal prosecutors confirming on Monday (June 16) that he is set to enter a guilty plea in the coming weeks. The maximum sentence for the plea is 40 years in prison.

Perry was 54 years old when he was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. The actor, who was best known for his role of Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, has been open about his addiction struggles in the past, with a postmortem confirming that he had “high level of ketamine” in his system at the time of his death.

The star was reportedly undergoing ketamine-assisted therapy sessions, and the last known session he had before his passing was one week prior. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that this would not have been the cause of the his due to ketamine only having a half-life of around three to four hours, therefore he must have take the drug closer to his time of death.

Following an investigation into how Perry obtained the high dose of ketamine, Dr Plasencia, former doctor Mark Chavez, TV director Erik Fleming and Perry’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and Jasveen Sangha were charged in connection with the case. Iwamasa previously admitted to obtaining the drug for the actor and injecting it for him, while Fleming also admitted to sourcing the drug from another supplier to give to Iwamasa. Chavez also entered a guilty plea.

Dr Plasencia had been due to stand trial in August. Sangha, who was dubbed the ‘Ketamine Queen’ by prosecutors, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in August following a delay earlier this year.