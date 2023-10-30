He wrote about his battle with addiction in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

The cause of death of Matthew Perry, who was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Saturday, is ‘unknown’. (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

The sudden death of Friends star Matthew Perry at the weekend came as a great shock to the entertainment world.

Police in Los Angeles confirmed that they were called to an address for an incident, with Perry found dead in the hot tub on Saturday. Officers are now investigating the circumstances around his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the past, Perry was open about his struggles with drug addiction, being vocal on the subject both on Newsnight with Peter Hitchins and in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In his book, he revealed that he almost died after years of alcohol and opioid abuse.

Perry said he was sober for season nine of Friends - the season for which he was nominated for best actor. (Picture: Getty Images)

During an interview with People Magazine the same year, he said: "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anybody. That’s a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re successful or not successful – the disease doesn’t care.

"Season nine [of Friends] was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, ‘That should tell me something.' By the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble, but there were years that I was sober during that time."

Perry added that his addiction began in 2007 after being prescribed vicodin as a painkiller. In his book, he mentions his use of Xanax, OxyContin, Dilaudid, methadone, buprenorphine/suboxone, cocaine, and vodka.

What is vicodin?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Typicall prescribed as a painkiller, often after surgery or injury. It belongs to the class of drugs known as narcotic analgesics and is classified as a controlled substance in the United States, due to its potential for abuse and addiction.

Hydrocodone, the opioid component in vicodin, works by binding to specific receptors in the brain and spinal cord, known as opioid receptors. This action alters the perception of pain and can produce a sense of euphoria and relaxation, which is why it has a high potential for misuse. Acetaminophen, on the other hand, enhances the pain-relieving effects of hydrocodone and helps to reduce fever, though its exact mechanism of action is not fully understood.