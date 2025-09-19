The Wanted singer Max George in hospital after having a pacemaker fitted | @maxgeorge / Instagram

Pop star Max George has been hospitalised again as he continues to recover from a series of heart operations.

The Wanted singer, 37, is now due to rejoin the group on their US tour in October after a difficult year of repeated surgery, but has been fighting health issues since he had a pacemaker fitted in December 2024 after doctors discovered a heart block during emergency treatment.

Weeks later he underwent a second procedure when it was found that pacemaker wires had been inserted too deeply. Since then he has returned to hospital for tests and monitoring.

Sharing a photograph from his hospital bed on Instagram this week, Max made light of his latest treatment. He wrote alongside the snap showing him lying in bed in a ward in a hospital gown: “Tin man needed a bit of oil before tour. Next stop… USA!!!”

Speaking previously to The Sun on Sunday, Max admitted he was nervous when told he needed further surgery.

He said: “I thought I was on the road to recovery but when I was told I needed a second operation I was nervous, as pulling the pacemaker wires out of the heart wall risks bleeding on the heart. I didn’t have a choice, though. I had to have it done.”

Max added discomfort continued after the first operation. He said: “I was trying to get back to good health but was still having a flickering sensation for weeks after I had my pacemaker fitted and it was gradually getting worse and worse. When my heart rate went up, it was causing a shock in my heart which was making me jump all the time. My chest was shaking.”

In March, Max posted an update to fans after the second procedure, explaining: “A few weeks ago I had to go back into hospital after having some physical symptoms in my chest. It turned out that one of the leads was placed too far into my heart. The second surgery took about 2 hours. Luckily, it was a success and they kindly let me listen to Oasis the whole time! It’s been a setback, but it’s just one of those things.”

He continued: “I’ve had a few complications the last couple of months but I’m having loads of tests to make sure everything is all good. It can take a few weeks / months for the inflammation of my heart to subside (myocarditis) but I’m sure I’ll be back on top form in no time!”

Max also thanked supporters, by saying: “Thanks everyone for all your lovely messages and support through what’s been a pretty rough time. Means a lot. Max.”

In February, The Wanted 2.0 cancelled a concert at Manchester Cathedral after doctors advised against Max performing so soon after surgery. He told fans in a video posted to the band’s Instagram account: “My second heart op has set me back a little bit with my recovery and I’m just not going to be well enough in time. Yeah, obviously so gutted. Me and Siva are just working out now when we’re gonna do it which we 100percent will.”

Max is due to rejoin Siva Kaneswaran when the group begins their rescheduled US dates in Orlando, Florida on 10 October.