Lord Nicholas Windsor’s wife Paola did not attend the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, was supported by his daughter Lady Helen Taylor, who was joined by her husband, Timothy Taylor and their four children – Columbus, Cassius, Eloise and Estella. At the private vigil, Lady Helen Taylor wore her mother, Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s engagement ring and also wore it for her funeral the next day.

Lady Helen Taylor’s older brother George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews was accompanied by his wife Sylvana Palma Tomaselli and their three children, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, Lady Marina Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor.

Lord Nicholas Windsor, the late Duchess of Kent’s son, reportedly splits from wife of 19 years. (L-R) Prince Michael of Kent, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Katharine, Duchess of Kent and Lord Nicholas Windsor watch three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Carabiniers and Greys) play outside Wren House, Kensington Palace to mark Prince Edward's 89th birthday, on October 9, 2024 in London. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Lord Nicholas Windsor was joined by his three sons – Albert, Leopold and Louis. The Daily Mail has now reported that “Paola has separated from Lord Nicholas Windsor, younger son of the Duke and Duchess of Kent. It is a fresh blow for the duke, 89, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, whose wife died earlier this month aged 92.”

A friend told the Daily Mail that “It's very sad, but the couple have been separated for some time.” The friend also added that “'They no longer attend family events together. Both are very conservative and dislike divorce, so apparently they will never actually get divorced.”

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, passed away on September 4, 2025. Buckingham Palace released a statement which read:” It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

On September 16, the royal family released details of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral which read: “On the afternoon of Tuesday 16th September, His Majesty The King and Members of the Royal Family joined The Duke of Kent and members of The Duchess’s family at a Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent.”

“Today, Members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Cathedral to “remember the life of The Duchess of Kent.

“In 1961, The Duchess married The Duke of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in York Minster. Together, they had three children and ten grandchildren.

The statement on the royal website also read: “Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

“For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector. Read more about HRH's life and work here. ”