Melania Trump wore a trenchcoat by British fashion brand Burberry when she travelled to the UK.

Although Queen Camilla pulled out of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral as she was recovering from acute sinusitis, she was present in Windsor to greet Donald Trump and wife Melania on their second state visit. She wore a blue dress, coat by Fiona Clare and a hat Philip Treacy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was dressed in a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress, feather brooch and hat by Jane Taylor. Melania Trump chose a fitted Dior suit and purple hat.

Melania Trump was dressed in a Burberry trench coat, a Kensington Heritage one to be precise, Christian Dior Empreinte leather riding boots and accessorised with Saint Laurent sunglasses for her travel outfit from the USA to the UK for her husband Donald Trump’s state visit

Last time Melania Trump was in the UK for Donald Trump’s first state visit, she wore a Gucci shirtdress when departing from the White House. However, this was most certainly a nod to London as the dress was covered in such landmarks as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

(L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025. Photo: Getty Images

When she arrived at Stansted Airport in 2019, Melania Trump wore a Burberry silk blouse and a Michael Kors skirt. For the welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace the next day, attended by the late Queen, the then Prince Charles and wife Camilla, she chose a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Hervé Pierre hat.

For the white state banquet, she chose a white Dior gown and opted for an Audrey Hepburn style updo. On Day two, she chose a Celine trench coat and wore a beautiful red Givenchy dress for dinner at the U.S. ambassador's home, Winfield House.

Melania Trump opted for a chic white coat dress on day three, which was the final day of their three-day state visit. For the state banquet in 2019, Catherine, Princess of Wales, the then Duchess of Cambridge, wore an Alexander McQueen gown, the Lover’s Knot tiara, and the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings.

On her eighth wedding anniversary, the late Queen bestowed upon the then Duchess of Cambridge a red, and white sash of the Royal Victorian Order, which she wore over her Alexander McQueen dress.

Melania Trump is 5 feet 11 inches, Donald Trump is 6 feet 3 inches. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is reportedly 5 feet 9 inches and Prince William is reportedly the same height as Donald Trump, 6 feet 3 inches.