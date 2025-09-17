The King has welcomed Donald Trump to Windsor.

As the pair met, a 41-round gun salute was fired from six First World War era guns simultaneously by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, while the Honourable Artillery Company stages a salute more than 20 miles away at the Tower of London. The scale and spectacle of the military ceremonial on show for Mr Trump is unprecedented and marks the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit to the UK in living memory.

The US president emerged from his Marine One helicopter with his wife Melania at 12.16pm. The arrival was celebrated with music from The Band of the Household Cavalry who were wearing state dress – a uniform designed in the 17th century and made from pure gold thread.

The King has welcomed Donald Trump to Windsor. (Photo: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire) | Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the pair after arriving at the Walled Garden, in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on Windsor’s private Home Park estate. The Trumps joined the King and Queen and William and Kate for a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards the castle.

Eighty soldiers from the House Cavalry Mounted Regiment formed the Sovereign’s Escort travelling with the carriages, with the Life Guards dressed in their red tunics and white plumed helmets and Blues and Royals in their blue tunics and red plumes. The processional route, which was not open to the public, was lined by 22 half-companies of personnel from throughout the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.

Making their way to the castle, the Trumps are expected to pass not far from Frogmore House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their evening wedding reception, and also close to Frogmore Cottage, briefly home to Harry and Meghan before they quit the working monarchy and moved to America.