Donald Trump is arriving at Windsor Castle today and will have a carriage procession.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr and Mrs Trump will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales just before midday, before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen as a royal salute is fired from six First World War-era guns on the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London. The Trumps will then be treated to a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards the castle that is lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF.

The King and Donald Trump will travel in the Irish State Coach in the first carriage. The Queen and the First Lady will follow in the second carriage, the Scottish State Coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prince and the Princess of Wales will travel together in the third carriage, the Semi-State Landau, with the US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens and his wife.

Donald Trump is arriving at Windsor Castle today and will have a carriage procession. (Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire) | Toby Melville/PA Wire

In the fourth carriage, an Ascot Landau, will be US secretary of state Marco Rubio, US secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent, assistant to the president and chief of staff Susie Wiles and assistant to the president and special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff. In the fifth carriage, another Ascot Landau, will be assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for operations Beau Harrison, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for strategic implementation Nicholas Luna, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for strategic implementation Dan Scavino and Hayley Harrison, assistant to the president and chief of staff to the First Lady.

The carriage procession route will take the president along Frogmore Drive past scenic fields, rustic fences and ancient woodland trees. The yellow-bricked Victoria House bears its construction date of 1844 on the front of the house.

On either side of the gravel drive leading out of the property are wrought iron domed plant supports where rose bushes, still showing the occasional pink bloom, are growing. The walled garden, comprised of two large fields separated by a wire fence and surrounded by a red brick wall, in front of the house has never been used as a helicopter landing site before.