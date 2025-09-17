US secretary of state Marco Rubio has arrived on the Windsor estate by car ready for President Donald Trump’s arrival.

He shook hands with staff and surveyed the scene on the estate before heading inside a property to wait for the royal welcome. Two sniper positions could be seen on a roof in the distance with security at peak levels.

Trump is expected to arrive at Windsor very soon. He stayed at Winfield House last night (Tuesday 16 September), a sprawling home by London's Regent Park which serves as the official residence of the American ambassador to the UK.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Windsor, where they will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. They will then meet the King and Queen, ahead of a carriage procession through the Windsor Estate towards the castle.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment will escort the procession. The route will be lined by members of the British armed forces, and both the US and British anthems will be played. Once at the castle, a guard of honour will greet the party, who the King will invite Trump to join him in inspecting.

There will also be a flypast by UK and US F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows. Following a state lunch, the president will pay his respects to the late Queen in private before a short tour of St George's Chapel.

That evening, a traditional state banquet will be held at the castle, during which both the King and president will deliver speeches. Trump will be staying at Windsor Castle tonight.