Metro Boomin: Grammy-nominated hip-hop music producer accused of rape in lawsuit

Grammy-nominated producer Metro Boomin, known for his work with top hip-hop and R&B artists has been accused of rape.

Vanessa LeMaistre, a 38-year-old Los Angeles woman, filed a lawsuit on alleging the 31-year-old music producer raped her in 2016 and she became pregnant as a result of the attack.

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, LeMaistre says she met Boomin, born Leland Wayne, at a party in Las Vegas after the death of her nine-month-old son and began a friendship with him based on their shared connection to music.

The lawsuit alleges that in September 2016, LeMaistre visited Boomin, at a recording studio in California, where she was given alcohol and a small dose of Xanax.

“The next thing Ms LeMaistre can recall is waking up on a bed in a different location with Wayne raping her and being completely unable to move or make a sound,” the court document states. LeMaistre’s lawsuit says she discovered she was pregnant several weeks later, which led to an abortion.

Boomin's lawyer, Lawrence Hinkle, dismissed the accusations as “false” and a “pure shakedown,” stating that Wayne refused to pay LeMaistre previously and “will defend himself in court.” Boomin, known for his contributions to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and collaborations with artists like The Weeknd and Travis Scott, has denied all allegations.