Michael Mosley: search to continue for missing TV doctor as more Greek police officers join rescue team on Symi
Mr Mosley, who is known to viewers for his appearances on TV shows such as This Morning and The One Show, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon (June 5) after a local Facebook group shared that he had gone for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm but did not return. His whereabouts have not yet been determined, with police and firefighters among those scouring the island in search of him.
The search for Mr Mosley, 67, was paused overnight but will reconvene today (June 7). Greek police also said that more officers were being deployed to assist with the search when it resumes on Friday morning.
Drones were also used to try to locate Mr Mosley, as well as a helicopter, which was deployed at around 7pm on Thursday evening (June 6). The search was being concentrated on the Pedi area of the island following a report that a woman had seen him there on Wednesday.
Mayor of Symi Eleftherios Papakalodoukas told the BBC: “It is a very small, controlled area, full of people. So, if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now.”
The woman, who gave her name as Irini, works at a coffee shop on Pedi beach. She said: “They came, the police, with the coast police and firemen, and the rescue team, to carry out the investigation, but I don’t think that anything has been found yet.”
She added: “It’s a quiet place … if you see the map of the area it’s a clear path, it’s nothing dangerous, many people go every day, every few minutes, that’s the reason it’s very strange because it’s a clear path.”
A friend of Mr Mosley’s host on the island also said that his disappearance was strange, telling BBC Radio 5 Live’s Drive programme: “It’s a road that sort of heads over the mountain side but it’s been recently widened and there is only one route, so it’s not possible to lose your way.
“So, it is probably a 20-minute walk down the side of the mountain, but it’s not overly rugged or something that would be seen to be too dangerous, it’s something that tourists do every day in the summer. I’m having trouble understanding how you could get lost.”
Mr Mosley is known to UK television viewers for his appearances in which he gives health advice on shows such as This Morning, The One Show and Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?. The TV doctor, who is credited with popularising the 5:2 ratio diet for weight loss, is also a popular health columnist with the Daily Mail.
