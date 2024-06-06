Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV doctor and health columnist Dr Michael Mosley, who has appeared on shows such as This Morning and The One Show, has gone missing.

Mosley, who also presents BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing show, went missing while on the Greek island of Symi. Representatives for the TV star confirmed that a search is ongoing and that relatives are “very worried about him”.

Greek Police has also confirmed that the search is underway, with a spokesman saying: "He was at the beach of Agios Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi. It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result.

"We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere. There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated."

It comes after a local Facebook group reported that the medical professional had not returned home.