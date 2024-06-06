Michael Mosley: This Morning doctor disappears on Greek island of Symi as family say they are 'worried'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mosley, who also presents BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing show, went missing while on the Greek island of Symi. Representatives for the TV star confirmed that a search is ongoing and that relatives are “very worried about him”.
Greek Police has also confirmed that the search is underway, with a spokesman saying: "He was at the beach of Agios Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi. It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result.
"We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere. There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated."
It comes after a local Facebook group reported that the medical professional had not returned home.
Mosley, who popularised the 5:2 ratio diet for weight loss, is known to TV viewers not only for his appearances on This Morning and The One Show, but also for his documentaries on Channel 4 including Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?. He also appeared in the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor and writes a regular column for the Daily Mail.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.