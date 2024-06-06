Jeannette Charles dead 96: Actress played Queen Elizabeth II in movies such as Naked Gun and Austin Powers
British actress Jeannette Charles, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first Naked Gun film and the last Austin Powers movie, has died at the age of 96. Her death was announced by her daughter Carol Christophi who in a statement said: “Mum was a real character and a force of nature. She had an amazing life.”
Jeannette Charles passed away at a care home in Great Baddow in Essex and was the same age as the late Queen Elizabeth II when she died. Jeannette Charles was born eighteen months after Elizabeth II on 15 October 1927.
Jeannette Charles began acting in repertory theatre but moved to the States when she was 24 where she worked as a secretary in Texas. It was there that she met Kenneth, a British Petroleum executive who went on to become her husband. Her likeness to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly uncanny and Jeannette Charles said that “Evers since I can remember I have been told I looked like the Princess Elizabeth, and this carried on as we both grew up.
The Guardian reported that when Jeannette Charles spoke to the Guardian in 2022, “ the actor shared how she became a Queen Elizabeth II impersonator: when the artist Jane Thornhill submitted a portrait of Charles to the Royal Academy of Arts’ summer exhibition in 1972, Buckingham Palace was asked whether the Queen had given a sitting. They said she had not.”
Jeannette Charles then said that “After that, my phone didn’t stop ringing – I was interviewed for newspapers, magazines and radio, and an agent said my resemblance to the Queen could be a money-spinner.”
Jeannette Charles portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in National Lampoon’s European Vacation, in the 1985 movie Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo who played Clark and Ellen Griswold are received at the Palace by Jeanette as the Queen. Jeannette Charles also starred in Austin Powers in Goldmember and The Naked Gun: From The Files of the Police Squad!
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeannette Charles “didn’t accept every acting opportunity that came her way, however.
“I was offered a sketch by Sacha Baron Cohen,” she said. “I won’t say what it was, but he wanted me to do something so offensive that I turned it down. If I hadn’t had the utmost respect for royalty, I don’t think I would have been given the jobs I have been.”
Jeannette Charles’s autobiography, The Queen and I, was published in 1986. Jeannette’s husband predeceased her in 1997, she is survived by her three children, David, Peter and Carol.
