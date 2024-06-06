Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actress Jeannette Charles who was a Queen Elizabeth II lookalike, has passed away at the age of 96.

British actress Jeannette Charles, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first Naked Gun film and the last Austin Powers movie, has died at the age of 96. Her death was announced by her daughter Carol Christophi who in a statement said: “Mum was a real character and a force of nature. She had an amazing life.”

Jeannette Charles passed away at a care home in Great Baddow in Essex and was the same age as the late Queen Elizabeth II when she died. Jeannette Charles was born eighteen months after Elizabeth II on 15 October 1927.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeannette Charles began acting in repertory theatre but moved to the States when she was 24 where she worked as a secretary in Texas. It was there that she met Kenneth, a British Petroleum executive who went on to become her husband. Her likeness to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly uncanny and Jeannette Charles said that “Evers since I can remember I have been told I looked like the Princess Elizabeth, and this carried on as we both grew up.

The Guardian reported that when Jeannette Charles spoke to the Guardian in 2022, “ the actor shared how she became a Queen Elizabeth II impersonator: when the artist Jane Thornhill submitted a portrait of Charles to the Royal Academy of Arts’ summer exhibition in 1972, Buckingham Palace was asked whether the Queen had given a sitting. They said she had not.”

Actress Jeannette Charles who was a Queen Elizabeth II lookalike, has passed away at the age of 96. Picture: (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jeannette Charles then said that “After that, my phone didn’t stop ringing – I was interviewed for newspapers, magazines and radio, and an agent said my resemblance to the Queen could be a money-spinner.”

Jeannette Charles portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in National Lampoon’s European Vacation, in the 1985 movie Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo who played Clark and Ellen Griswold are received at the Palace by Jeanette as the Queen. Jeannette Charles also starred in Austin Powers in Goldmember and The Naked Gun: From The Files of the Police Squad!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeannette Charles “didn’t accept every acting opportunity that came her way, however.

“I was offered a sketch by Sacha Baron Cohen,” she said. “I won’t say what it was, but he wanted me to do something so offensive that I turned it down. If I hadn’t had the utmost respect for royalty, I don’t think I would have been given the jobs I have been.”