Mrs Hinch shares heartbreak after her father died "suddenly but so peacefully" in his sleep
Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has shared her heartbreak on social media after suddenly losing a family member in their sleep. The star, real name Sophie Hinchcliffe, revealed on Instagram that her father has died “suddenly but so peacefully”.
Mrs Hinch’s dad was rushed to hospital last year, but returned home a few weeks later. In her emotional post, she told her followers that her father died on April 25, turning her world “upside down”.
Alongside her emotional caption she shared a number of throwback images of her and her father, including some childhood snaps and photos from her wedding day.
She said: “My precious dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept. My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words. My loving dad, Your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going.
“Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight dad, my absolute king your bubberloo. Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”
