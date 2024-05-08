Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has shared her heartbreak on social media after suddenly losing a family member in their sleep. The star, real name Sophie Hinchcliffe, revealed on Instagram that her father has died “suddenly but so peacefully”.

Mrs Hinch’s dad was rushed to hospital last year, but returned home a few weeks later. In her emotional post, she told her followers that her father died on April 25, turning her world “upside down”.

Alongside her emotional caption she shared a number of throwback images of her and her father, including some childhood snaps and photos from her wedding day.

She said: “My precious dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept. My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words. My loving dad, Your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going.