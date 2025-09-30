'My life came to a halt in the blink of an eye': Popular dancer and Netflix reality star reveals he has been diagnosed with leukemia
Cha Hyun Seung, the popular dancer and actor, has candidly revealed his leukemia diagnosis. The star shared the news via an Instagram post over the weekend.
Cha first rose to fame as a back-up dancer for K-pop stars like EXO, Stray Kids, and Girls’ Generation. He went viral in 2018 when he danced alongside Sunmi, and became known as “Sunmi’s hot backup dancer”.
This led him to appear on two popular Netflix shows; Single’s Inferno and Physical: 100, as he branched out in his career to try his hand at acting.
In his post, which was shared on Saturday, (September 27), Cha revealed that he had first received his diagnosis earlier this summer. “In early June, I was rushed to the emergency room, and my life came to a halt in the blink of an eye,” he wrote. “The road ahead is long, but I’m going to overcome this no matter what.” “My dreams and passion still live on,” he added.
The reality star also admitted that he has only just come to terms with his health, and so this he now feels able to talk about it in public. “Every day was filled with fear and confusion,” he said as he explained how at first he struggled to tell anyone.
He went on to say he is undergoing treatment and fighting the disease quietly, day by day. But, he said he is determined to overcome leukemia and return to the stage and screen. He also thanked his fans and supporters for their words of encouragement, even when they didn’t know about his diagnosis. Cha ended his post to promise that he will come back stronger as he is holding onto hope every day.
Alongside his statement, Cha shared a photo of him sitting up in a hospital bed while smiling at the camera and giving a peace sign, and another photo of him sitting in a wheelchair while having treatment.
Fans and loved ones commented with words of support. “You’re not just struggling, you’re inspiring. Take a step forward. Hope is stronger than fear, and it’s got your back,” one person said. A second person wrote: “You are so strong. You will get through this and get back to living your dreams and making them come true. Love you. keep fighting.” A third person said: “We follow your career since Singles Inferno and you are a prince in every way… Warrior you can do it!!”