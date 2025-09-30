A popular dancer turned reality star has revealed he has been battling cancer for almost four months.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cha Hyun Seung, the popular dancer and actor, has candidly revealed his leukemia diagnosis. The star shared the news via an Instagram post over the weekend.

Cha first rose to fame as a back-up dancer for K-pop stars like EXO, Stray Kids, and Girls’ Generation. He went viral in 2018 when he danced alongside Sunmi, and became known as “Sunmi’s hot backup dancer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led him to appear on two popular Netflix shows; Single’s Inferno and Physical: 100, as he branched out in his career to try his hand at acting.

In his post, which was shared on Saturday, (September 27), Cha revealed that he had first received his diagnosis earlier this summer. “In early June, I was rushed to the emergency room, and my life came to a halt in the blink of an eye,” he wrote. “The road ahead is long, but I’m going to overcome this no matter what.” “My dreams and passion still live on,” he added.

The reality star also admitted that he has only just come to terms with his health, and so this he now feels able to talk about it in public. “Every day was filled with fear and confusion,” he said as he explained how at first he struggled to tell anyone.

Netflix reality TV star and professional dancer Cha Hyun Seung has told his fans he has been battling leukemia since June. Photo by Instagram/@502bright. | Instagram/@502bright

He went on to say he is undergoing treatment and fighting the disease quietly, day by day. But, he said he is determined to overcome leukemia and return to the stage and screen. He also thanked his fans and supporters for their words of encouragement, even when they didn’t know about his diagnosis. Cha ended his post to promise that he will come back stronger as he is holding onto hope every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his statement, Cha shared a photo of him sitting up in a hospital bed while smiling at the camera and giving a peace sign, and another photo of him sitting in a wheelchair while having treatment.

Fans and loved ones commented with words of support. “You’re not just struggling, you’re inspiring. Take a step forward. Hope is stronger than fear, and it’s got your back,” one person said. A second person wrote: “You are so strong. You will get through this and get back to living your dreams and making them come true. Love you. keep fighting.” A third person said: “We follow your career since Singles Inferno and you are a prince in every way… Warrior you can do it!!”