Iron Maiden’s drummer has officially announced his retirement from live performances with the band - and tonight’s show will be his last.

Nicko McBrain, Iron Maiden’s legendary drummer, has officially announced his retirement from live performances with the band. The announcement comes ahead of the final show of the Future Past tour, set to take place tonight in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

McBrain, who joined the band in 1982, replacing Clive Burr, has been a cornerstone of Iron Maiden for more than four decades. Despite suffering a stroke in January 2022 that temporarily paralysed his right side, he continued performing with the band. Iron Maiden has yet to announce who will take over for McBrain in live performances as they prepare for the Run for Your Lives world tour next year.

In a heartfelt statement shared on the band’s official website, McBrain said: “After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward.

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has announced his retirement. | Sarah Standing

“I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long-time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me. I’ll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures, including The British Drum Company, Nicko McBrain’s Drum One, Titanium Tart, and of course, Rock-N-Roll Ribs.

“What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!

“I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, 'Up the Irons!'”

Iron Maiden manager, Rod Smallwood, added: “Thank you for being an irrepressible force behind the drum kit for Maiden for 42 years and my friend for even longer. I speak on behalf of all the band when I say we will miss you immensely!

“Ever since Rock in Rio in 1985 we have had a special relationship with Brazil, so to bow out of touring in front of 90,000 fans here in Sao Paulo over two nights is poetic, and you are deserving of all the accolades I am sure these marvellous fans will give you on this last show.”

McBrain’s arrival in Iron Maiden solidified what many fans consider the band’s classic lineup. He has performed on 14 studio albums, starting with 1983’s Piece of Mind, and has been an integral part of every tour since. Before joining Maiden, he played with several bands, including French rock group Trust, and has contributed to various side projects like Titanium Tart.