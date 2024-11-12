Paul Di’Anno: Former Iron Maiden singer's cause of death revealed as family confirm he died 'instantaneously'
The singer, born Paul Andrews, died at his home in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England, on October 21 at the age of 66. A statement posted on Di’Anno’s official Facebook page on Monday confirmed that he died from a “tear in the sac around the heart.”
The statement, posted by his sisters, Cheryl and Michelle on Facebook, said: “We have received permission from Paul’s family to bring you the news of Paul’s cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received. Basically, he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery, and that has caused the heart to stop. Paul’s death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace.”
The statement also highlighted a memorial event held for Di’Anno at Underworld Camden in London over the weekend, where friends, family, and fans gathered to celebrate his life. “With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend,” the post noted, alongside a photo of attendees honouring the late rocker.
Di’Anno’s death was first announced by his record label, Conquest Music, acknowledging the severe health challenges he faced in recent years. “Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023,” the label said in a statement.
Di’Anno was the lead vocalist for Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981 and performed on their first two albums, Iron Maiden (1980) and Killers (1981), before being replaced by Bruce Dickinson.
However, he later revealed that his departure from the band was due to his struggles with cocaine addiction. “It wasn’t just that I was snorting a bit of coke; I was just going for it non-stop 24 hours a day every day,” he once admitted, according to Daily Mail. “The band had commitments piling up, and I just couldn’t see my way to the end of it.”
Di’Anno’s death came just a week after Iron Maiden — now comprising his former bandmates Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Nicko McBrain, Janick Gers, and Dickinson — announced their 50th anniversary tour. During a performance shortly after the news of Di’Anno’s passing, Dickinson paid tribute to his predecessor.
“Paul was instrumental in the first two albums,” Dickinson told the crowd. “An amazing voice, devoted to rock ’n’ roll right up till the last minute of his life.”
