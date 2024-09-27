Iron Maiden at Glasgow OVO Hydro: Full information including when doors open, setlist and support acts
Iron Maiden will soon take the stage at Glasgow OVO Hydro meaning fans don’t have long to wait til they’re rocking along with the metal legends. The East-London based band will kick off their six-date UK run of shows in Glasgow before stopping off in Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham, and finishing up at London’s O2.
Fans can expect previously unperformed songs from their most recent studio album ‘Senjutsu’, combined with a revisit to their 80s classic ‘Somewhere In Time’. The band’s manager spoke on the decision to make a bespoke setlist: “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting.
“We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on ‘Senjutsu’ for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like ‘Somewhere In Time’ it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new!” he added.
Here’s everything fans of Iron Maiden need to know about their show at Glasgow OVO Hydro including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute tickets.
Door opening times for Iron Maiden at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish
Doors for Iron Maiden upcoming OVO Hydro shows on June 26 are set to open at 6.30pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro are yet to confirm when the event will start and finish.
Full setlist for Iron Maiden at Glasgow OVO Hydro
According to Setlist.fm, Iron Maiden’s setlist for his most recent show at ZAG-Arena, Hanover, Germany
- Caught Somewhere in Time
- Stranger in a Strange Land
- The Writing on the Wall
- Days of Future Past
- The Time Machine
- The Prisoner
- Death of the Celts
- Can I Play With Madness
- Heaven Can Wait
- Alexander the Great
- Fear of the Dark
- Iron Maiden
- Encore:
- Hell on Earth
- The Trooper
- Wasted Years
Who is the support act for Iron Maiden at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?
German gothic metal outfit Lord of the Lost will be supporting Iron Maiden on the UK leg of their Future Past tour. The group was formed in Hamburg in 2007 by Chris Harms.
Iron Maiden full UK & Ireland tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro
June
26 – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro
28 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
30 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena
July
3 – Nottingham, UK, Motorpoint Arena
4 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena
7 – London, UK, O2 Arena
Tickets for Iron Maiden at Glasgow OVO Hydro have sold out. However, you can still visit the Ticketmaster website to check for resale tickets.
