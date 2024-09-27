Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The English heavy metal icons are back with a bespoke setlist for their dedicated fans

Iron Maiden will soon take the stage at Glasgow OVO Hydro meaning fans don’t have long to wait til they’re rocking along with the metal legends. The East-London based band will kick off their six-date UK run of shows in Glasgow before stopping off in Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham, and finishing up at London’s O2.

Fans can expect previously unperformed songs from their most recent studio album ‘Senjutsu’, combined with a revisit to their 80s classic ‘Somewhere In Time’. The band’s manager spoke on the decision to make a bespoke setlist: “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting.

“We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on ‘Senjutsu’ for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like ‘Somewhere In Time’ it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new!” he added.

Here’s everything fans of Iron Maiden need to know about their show at Glasgow OVO Hydro including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute tickets.

Tickets are on sale here.

Door opening times for Iron Maiden at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for Iron Maiden upcoming OVO Hydro shows on June 26 are set to open at 6.30pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro are yet to confirm when the event will start and finish.

Full setlist for Iron Maiden at Glasgow OVO Hydro

According to Setlist.fm, Iron Maiden’s setlist for his most recent show at ZAG-Arena, Hanover, Germany

Caught Somewhere in Time

Stranger in a Strange Land

The Writing on the Wall

Days of Future Past

The Time Machine

The Prisoner

Death of the Celts

Can I Play With Madness

Heaven Can Wait

Alexander the Great

Fear of the Dark

Iron Maiden

Encore:

Hell on Earth

The Trooper

Wasted Years

Who is the support act for Iron Maiden at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

German gothic metal outfit Lord of the Lost will be supporting Iron Maiden on the UK leg of their Future Past tour. The group was formed in Hamburg in 2007 by Chris Harms.

Iron Maiden full UK & Ireland tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

June

26 – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro

28 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

30 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

July

3 – Nottingham, UK, Motorpoint Arena

4 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

7 – London, UK, O2 Arena

Tickets for Iron Maiden at Glasgow OVO Hydro have sold out. However, you can still visit the Ticketmaster website to check for resale tickets.