A new wave of ‘nepo’ babies are taking over the fashion world as Nicole Kidman land’s new fashion campaign and Hedi Klum’s son walks the PFW runway.

Nicole Kidman's teenage daughter has landed a brand new fashion campaign with Miu Miu. According to People, Sunday Rose, 16, was featured in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, “Duets.” The daughter of Hollywood actress and country singerKeith Urban was photographed alongside Liu Haocun, Kayije Kagame, Joey King, Lena Mantler and Eliot Sumner.

Sunday Rose previously walked the runway at Paris Fashion week last year. But she’s not the only ‘nepo’ baby that is taking the fashion world by storm and strutting their stuff on the catwalk.

German supermodel Hedi Klum’s son Henry made his Paris Fashion Week debut on Tuesday. The 19-year-old son of model and singer Seal - whose full name is Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel - walked the runway for Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Hotel le Marois.

American model Cindy Crawford’ and Randy Gerber’s daughter Kaia Gerber, 23, was 10 when she landed her first modelling job for Versace’s junior collection. Kaia went on to make her runway debut at PFW in 2017. Since then the model has worked with Calvin Klein, Chanel, Fendi and Louis Vuition.

British model Kate Moss and ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack’s daughter Lila Grace Moss, 22, appeared alongside her mother on the front cover of Vogue Italia in 2016. She has also walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week and modelled for Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu.

But it’s not just the girls following in mummy’s footsteps. Supermodel Helena Christensen and ex-husband actor Norman Reedus son Mingus Reedus has modelled for Calvin Klein as well as being featured on Vanity Teen. Christy Turlington nephew James has also walked the catwalk for Ralph Lauren.

