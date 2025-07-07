Nigel Adams, an actor who was arrested on the set of Disney+ series Rivals has been cleared of an assault charge against his long-term partner.

Adams, 45, from Weston-super-Mare, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday where a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his long-term partner Louise Payne was dropped. The couple, engaged for seven years, were pictured together smiling outside the court building shortly after the not guilty verdict was entered.

Adams had been detained by Avon and Somerset Police on June 4, after officers arrived on the Rivals set at Berkeley Castle, Gloucestershire, where he had been filming alongside stars David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Emily Atack.

Adams had been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Ms Payne in relation to an alleged incident on May 31. He pleaded not guilty, and the prosecution offered no evidence after Ms Payne confirmed she did not support the case.

Judge William Hart told the court: “I will return a not guilty verdict. A not guilty verdict, you are free to leave, thank you.”

Speaking to the PA news agency after the hearing, Adams said he now hopes to rejoin the Rivals cast: “Now I can get back with my agent and get back on Rivals, hopefully. I still have the costume.”

Nigel Adams, 45, poses for a photo with his partner Louise Payne outside Bristol Crown Court, where charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against him for assaulting her have been dropped by the court. The Rivals actor was detained by officers from Avon and Somerset Police at Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire last month. Picture date: Monday July 7, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Claire Hayhurst/PA Wire | Claire Hayhurst/PA Wire

He also described the moment of his arrest on set: “They turned up on set and nicked me like I was a wanted man on the run.” He added: “I’m grateful everything has been sorted. We just want to get on with our lives.”

Ms Payne, who attended the hearing and sat in the public gallery, said: “I didn’t want to press charges from the beginning. I had to come to court to say I didn’t want to go ahead with it. I’m happy it’s all sorted.”

During the hearing, Christine Hart, for the prosecution, explained: “Subsequent to the case being charged, there is a statement by Ms Payne. She has made it clear she didn’t wish to proceed with the case. I have spoken to her at length, as has the officer in charge. Taking into account the evidence already in the case and that statement, the only option I have is to offer no evidence on the outstanding count.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an arrest had taken place in Berkeley on June 4, in connection with an assault investigation reported in Weston-super-Mare.