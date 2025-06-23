Ezra Miller made a shocking appearance at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival over the weekend, wearing a dress and posing for photos.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outing marked another rare public event for the 32-year-old The Flash star, who has kept a low profile in recent years amid a series of controversies.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, walked the red carpet at the festival in Santa Margherita di Pula on Saturday night (June 21), donning a dark, structured long dress with lace detail and combat boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some social media users defended their freedom of expression, others were quick to criticise the actor’s past conduct. One post, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), read: “It’s not ‘disgust for feminine presenting AMAB (assigned male at birth) people,’ it’s disgust for Ezra Miller.”

US actor Ezra Miller attends the First Annual "Time 100 Next" gala at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Another user commented, “They’re a psychotic abuser who belongs in prison,” referencing allegations of grooming and violence.

In 2022, Miller was at the centre of multiple legal cases. They were arrested twice in Hawaii — once for disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar and later for second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman. They were also accused of harassing a woman in Germany, housing a mother and her three children in what police described as an "unsafe environment" in Vermont, and charged with felony burglary in the same state.

Miller was also accused of maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a young person, Tokata Iron Eyes, whom they met when she was 12 and Miller was 23. Though the protective order filed by Tokata’s parents was later withdrawn, the incident drew widespread scrutiny. The parents described Miller's behaviour as “cult-like” and “psychologically manipulative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2023, a Massachusetts judge lifted a harassment order against Miller, allowing the actor to resume limited public engagements. That same year, they issued an apology and said they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues,” acknowledging what they called “past behaviour.”

Miller’s latest appearance in Italy follows their surprise return to the spotlight last month at the Cannes Film Festival, where they supported director Lynne Ramsay’s film Die, My Love. During a recent interview with Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale, Miller described the past few years as a “crucible,” and suggested they were working on a film with Ramsay which may mark their formal return to acting.

Miller has also not been formally removed from DC’s plans, but their future playing Barry Allen in the upcoming DC Universe hasn't been finalised, pending on their personal recovery and professional conduct.