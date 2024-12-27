Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas and her stepbrother-turned-husband, Tayo Ricci, have welcomed their first child, calling her their "Christmas miracle."

“Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived,” Tayo wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on December 25, accompanied by a photo of the couple cradling their newborn and another of them holding their baby’s hand. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in September, had shared their excitement leading up to the birth. In a joint Instagram post at the time, they wrote, “And then there were three. We can’t wait to meet you.” Scarlet also hinted that her due date was approaching, adding in the comments, “Not long to go, our little peanut.”

Scarlet, who gained fame as an actress on the Australian show Neighbours before transitioning to OnlyFans, has faced criticism for her unconventional relationship with Tayo. Despite the negativity, the couple remains focused on their happiness.

“Honestly, it doesn’t affect us because we have each other,” Scarlet shared about dealing with online trolls. “I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining.”

Tayo echoed the positivity, thanking their supporters after the pregnancy announcement, writing, “Love you guys, thank you for all the beautiful comments.”