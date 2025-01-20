Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Oscar-winning actor has thrown his hat into the ring to become James Bond’s new arch-nemesis.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star has admitted he is hoping to play a “bad guy” in the future and his dream role would pitch him as a “diabolical” villain for a new incarnation of superspy 007.

While the world waits in anticipation for the next James Bond actor to be announced - although it seems we probably won’t be getting that news anytime soon - there are others who would prefer not to suit up as the beloved protagonist. Instead, they would like to stand opposite Bond as the villain.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Ke Huy Quan said he’d like to explore roles outside his “comfort zone” after spending the past few years as a stunt choreographer before he got back in front of the camera.

James Bond at the card table in Casino Royale.

He said: “I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain. Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in Heretic. I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun.

“I don’t want to be perceived as an action star. I hope I’m perceived as an actor who does action well. So I’m going to take it one step at a time.

“The best part about being an actor is, you get to play a variety of different characters.”

Quan will next be seen as a retired hitman-turned-realtor in new action thriller Love Hurts which is due for release in February. The movie will follow Milwaukee realtor Marvin (Quan) who finds an ominous letter from his former partner-in-crime Rose, whom he left for dead.

With his crime-lord brother also hot on his heels, the salesman quickly finds himself plunged back into a sinister underworld filled with hitmen, who turn his open houses into volatile warzones. Love Hurts is being helmed by first-time director Jonathan Eusebio - an acclaimed veteran stunt coordinator.

Ke Huy Quan also appeared in season two of Disney+ series Loki. | Marvel

However, Quan has admitted he initially passed on the role because he thought it was better to suited to an actor like Jason Statham.

Quan added: "I actually passed [on the role] a couple of times, because when I read it, I thought: 'Wait, this is not for me. Why are you asking me?' I was so confused.

“I thought it was written for somebody like Jason Statham, because I’ve been conditioned to think that when you have an action star, he needs to look like The Rock or Stallone or Schwarzenegger.

“I didn’t think anybody that looks like me could star in this role. Luckily, they didn’t give up on me. They came back for a third time.”