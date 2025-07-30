The A-list stars set to say goodbye to Ozzy Osbourne for the final time at his funeral have been revealed.

Fans, friends and family will pay their respected to the godfather of heavy metal and Prince of Darkness on Wednesday, July 30 following his death aged 76. Thousands are expected to line the streets as a public procession takes place in Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham, with the family set to view tributes left at Black Sabbath Bridge by fans.

As for the private funeral, a few details have been reported, including some famous friends who are likely to make an appearance.

Family, fans, and A-list celebrity friends are set to say goodbye to legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne as he is laid to rest. | AFP via Getty Images

Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates - Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward - will be in attendance at the private service, which will be held in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire after the public procession takes place in Birmingham. The band last played together at the Back To The Beginning concert at Villa Park in early July, with the event billed as Black Sabbath’s final ever performance.

Another A-lister reportedly set to make an appearance is Sir Elton John. Sir Elton previously labeled Ozzy “a dear friend” in his tribute to the late musician, adding that he had “secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods”.

Singers Yungblud is also reportedly set to make an appearance at the private funeral after the pair became close in recent years. Youngblud, whose real name is Dom Harrison, previously appeared at the Back To The Beginning charity gig with Ozzy, alongside Metallica’s James Hetfield who is also set to attend the funeral.

Tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne have been left by fans at Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham. | AFP via Getty Images

A source told The Sun: “Sharon and the family want to celebrate Ozzy’s life with his fans, with plans for the cortege to travel through Birmingham. Tomorrow [July 30] they will have a closed service at a church in Gerrards Cross, Bucks.

"Singer Yungblud, who became close with Ozzy in recent years, is going to give a reading. His Sabbath bandmates, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler, will be there, along with James Hetfield from Metallica.

“Elton John is also hoping to join the family at the church. Sharon and his family have been so touched by messages they received not only from Ozzy’s friends, but also his fans around the world.”

Wife Sharon Osbourne will be joined by children Kelly, Jack, and Aimee in the procession car. Ozzy’s son Louis, who is from his first marriage to Thelma Riley will also join the family cars traveling behind the hearse during the public procession.

The procession will travel from Broad Street towards Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham city centre from 1pm. The council has said that stewards will be on hand to assist the expected crowds, with road closures in place to allow the procession to pass.