Over 47,000 people have signed a petition to change the name of Birmingham Airport.

The petition is calling for Birmingham Airport to be re-named Ozzy Osbourne International after the death of the popular pop star. The petition says: “Ozzy Osbourne was the most important musician ever to hail from Birmingham. He rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the pioneering rock band Black Sabbath, who invented the genre of heavy metal.

“Ozzy's influence on music and culture is undeniable. Naming our international airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career and contributions to the arts.

“Other airports in the UK are named after their famous children (George Best International Airport in Belfast, John Lennon Airport in Liverpool) so it is only right that we do this here in Birmingham, in honour of Ozzy. Together, we can celebrate the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and the incredible influence our city has had on the world stage, thanks to him.”

Over 47,000 people have signed a petition to change the name of Birmingham Airport. (Photo: Birmingham Airport) | Birmingham Airport

One person who signed the petition said: “Ozzy Osbourne's music saved my life when I was in middle school and suicidal. He was truly a living legend and if not for him, I wouldn't be here right now. Naming Birmingham Airport after him would be HUGE, and the best nod to him possible. R.I.P. Ozzy! Please help us make this happen!”

Another wrote: “One of the biggest names and voices of all time! Ozzy deserves to be remembered and recognised as the icon he is! #OZZYFOREVER”.