Pamela Anderson and her co-star Liam Neeson looked very close with one another whilst posting for photos on the red carpet of their new movie, The Naked Gun, in London. Pamela Anderson said on the red carpet that “I was so excited to work with him, as he’s had this incredible career.”

In the movie, Pamela Anderson plays the female lead Beth, whilst Liam Neeson plays the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drevin in the comedy spoof reboot. Liam Neeson told People magazine that “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” and also said: “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

Liam Neeson also added that "She's funny and so easy to work with.” Despite all the romance rumours, Pamela Anderson said that she “has a friend forever” in Liam.

Liam Neeson is 73 and Pamela Anderson is 58.

How many times has Pamela Anderson been married?

Pamela Anderson has been married five times.

Liam Neeson was married to the actress Natasha Richardson but she died on March 18 2009 at the age of 45 after being involved in a ski accident in Canada. She gave birth to the couple’s first son Micheál Neeson in 1995 and their second son Daniel Neeson in 1996, they were only 13 and 12 at the time of their mother’s tragic death.

NationalWorld takes a look back at Pamela Anderson’s dating history and marriages

1 . From left to right: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson There are romance rumours between Pamela Anderson and her co-star Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson has been married to both Tommy Lee and Kid Rock | Getty Images Share

2 . Actor Scott Baio arrives at Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 Pamela Anderson and Scott Baio dated between 19900 and 1993 | Getty Images Share

3 . Pamela Anderson and Bret Michaels at The AIDS Benefit Love Ride in 1994 Pamela Anderson and Bret Michaels reportedly dated for a year from 1993 until 1994 | Getty Images Share

4 . US actress Pamela Anderson Lee (R) arrives at the "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals" (PETA) awards with her husband Tommy Lee, 18 September 1999 in Los Angeles. Pamela Anderson married Tommy Lee twice, the couple married in 1995 and divorced in 1998. They then remarried in 2008, but divorced again two years later | AFP via Getty Images Share