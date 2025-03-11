Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan died after consuming a cocktail of drugs which included heroin and cocaine, an inquest has heard.

The former reality TV star died on January 15, 2025, aged just 46. Police were called to his address in Bristol, where Danan was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

It has now been confirmed that the star had died from a cocktail of drugs, which included cocaine, heroin and methadone as well as anti-anxiety medication pregabalin, codeine and sleeping pill zopiclone. Coroner’s officer Alexis Camp noted that anti-depressant benzodiazepine was also found in his body at the time of his death.

Ms Camp said during the inquest opening hearing at Avon Coroner’s Court: “The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address. Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A post-mortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis.”

She added that no note was left from Dana prior to his death. The inquest will take statements from the actor's GP, his family, police officers and other emergency staff including ambulance crew. Inquiries with Avon and WIltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust are also continuing.

On the day of his death, Danan had been scheduled to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court for a plea hearing, where he faced charges of driving a vehicle while unfit due to drugs and possession of cocaine.

Danan was known to TV fans as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks. He appeared on the Channel 4 soap between 1997 and 2001, before later gaining recognition for his time on the first and second series of Love Island in 2005 and 2006.

Following his Love Island stint, Danan went on to make guest appearances on shows such as Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Juice and Celebrity Big Brother.

Danan’s agency Independent Creative PR confirmed his death earlier this year. The company said in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."