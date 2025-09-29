Peter Kay: Comedian cancels upcoming gigs on doctors' advice after medical procedure - can I get a refund?
Peter Kay has postponed two shows in Nottingham after undergoing a kidney stone procedure, announcing on social media that the gigs had been called off.
Posting on X, the 52-year-old comedian’s team said doctors have advised him to rest and recover. His scheduled performances at the Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, October 5 and Monday, October 6 will now take place on Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12.
A spokesperson said: “Following medical advice, Peter will be taking a period of time to rest and recover.
“If you are unable to attend, refunds will be available from your original point of purchase. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Kay has been touring the UK with his Better Late Than Never tour since 2022, breaking records along the way.
He has performed the most shows in AO Arena history and became the first artist to run a monthly residency at London’s O2, racking up 45 performances.
Alongside the tour, Kay is set to release a new book, called The Monthly Memoir of a Boy from Bolton, which is released on October 9.