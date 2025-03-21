Peter Kay had to threatened get security involved when some of his fans became rowdy fans at his London O2 show.

The comedian had to stop his set again to call out the hecklers - weeks after the ‘Lisa Riley lookalike’ controversy at a previous show on his Better Late Than Never… Again tour.

The star faced more disruption during his Thursday night show (March 20), and the 51-year-old paused his routine to call them out. According to the Mirror, Kay asked for the crowd’s help in identifying the noisy people: "Is it them in that box? Is that them? Who is it? Eh, it's you monkeys there. Now then, what are we going to do with you now?”

Referencing his previous controversy, he cheekily added: “These people in this area now, do any of you look like Lisa Riley? No, alright." The joke got a big laugh from the audience after the incident last month at the AO Arena in Manchester, in which fan Myar Curran was escorted out of a show for reportedly shouting "we love you Peter Kay".

Audience members claimed he replied “had a drink have we? Go on, off you go Lisa Riley”, referring to the Emmerdale actress, who plays Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap.

Kay reportedly asked the audience to raise their hands "if those gentlemen are p****ing you off", before telling his security team to deal with the chaos. He told the fans: "You can carry on, but if you're rambunctious, you're going home early. . . you naughty boys."

Peter Kay reportedly had to stop a second show on his Better Late Than Never… Again tour due to hecklers, weeks after the Lisa Riley lookalike controversy.

Ater the heckler controversy in February, Kay that he had only ever asked for one other person to be removed from his gig in the last three years of being on tour. In a statement posted to Instagram about the incident, he said: “At the show on Saturday night, February 8, in Manchester, I had two hecklers disrupting from the very start.

“I did my best to address the situation and made light of it as any comedian would, but unfortunately their interruptions continued. I then tried to ignore them, hoping they’d settle down, but when the disruption persisted into the second half of the show, I asked the audience around them if they were being bothered by the noise.

“They all shouted ‘yes’ and when I asked for a show of hands at least 40 people raised theirs. At that point I had no choice but to take action.” He added: “The lady who was escorted out did bear a striking resemblance to Lisa Riley, though I don’t see how that’s an insult.”

A video caught the moment the issues began at the Manchester show. Kay was heard hitting out at an unidentified man after he was repeatedly interrupted by him screaming out his famous "garlic bread?" catchphrase. He responded: "Garlic bread? Kick him in the f***ing face, will ya? Everyone around you is thinking 'p***k'."

The comedian then asked for a light be put on the culprit and points him out to his security guard Keith, telling him to “give us a wave, n**head.” He added: “Look at him, he doesn’t know where he is!” before leading a chant of ‘you’re going out’.

A few moments later, another woman from the other side of the arena, who we now know to be Curran, started to call out too. Kay reacted with his now somewhat infamous Lisa Riley comment.

In an interview with The Sun, Curran spoke of her shock and embarrassment. She said: "I didn't mean to cause any harm, I was just showing my love as he kicked someone out but he obviously didn’t like it."

Following the backlash, Kay treated the real Lisa Riley to a VIP experience at his next show. The actress has also since spoken out about the incident. She wrote on Instagram: "Please draw a line under this now, I am not offended, never was offended. I love Peter Kay to pieces. Laughter is my favourite medicine."

The tour, which has been running since 2022 and ends in 2026, is Kay’s first since Have Gags Will Travel, which ended in 2019. Kay began his career in 1996 and made his name on TV shows such as Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing and Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere.