The funeral details have been announced for a comedian and Peter Kay tribute act who died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep.

Comedian Simon Mark, real name Simon Owens, died suddenly in February. The star had been delighting fans across the country as a Peter Kay impersonator for years. His cause of death is still unknown.

Simon had posted on Sunday February 9, just days before his death, to provide fans with a list of his tour dates for this year. He had numerous gigs planned across the country up until December and he also had some international tour dates.

In the days after his death his wife Stacey, who he married in 2019, paid tribute to her “amazing” husband. She also revealed she had set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral. She said: “ Simon is going to be missed by so many . . . As we try to navigate through this incredibly difficult time, I have set up a go fund me as I have had people asking how they can support the funeral, as we were totally unprepared for this.”

On the GoFundMe page, Stacey said how “amazing” her husband was, and spoke further about her decision to set up the fundraising page. She wrote: “He was an amazing husband, fantastic son and brother but most of all he was the best friend any one could of asked for.

Peter Kay tribute act Simon Mark died unexpectedly in his sleep in February 2025. Photo by Facebook/@simonmarkpeterkaytribute. | Facebook/@simonmarkpeterkaytribute

More than £7,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page, which has now been disabled. Simon’s death was originally announced on Wednesday February 12. A message on his Facebook page read: "Is it with [a] heavy heart that last night Simon fell asleep and didn’t wake up!"We all know how loved he was by all, and the fantastic memories we all had with him. I know this is a massive shock to everyone and he will be deeply missed. At this moment in time we don’t know how, what happened or why. Fly high Si. We love you!"

Simon’s funeral will be held on Thursday March 20 at 11.20am at Chester crematorium and Blacon cemetery. After the service, family and friends will be going to Ellesmere Port Labour Club. It is optional to wear something blue or purple and the family have asked for no flowers.