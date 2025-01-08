Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadcaster Piers Morgan has left the Rupert Murdoch-owned News UK in a bid to focus on his YouTube content.

The former tabloid journalist had returned to the company in 2022, fronting the now-defunct TalkTV channel with his show ‘Piers Morgan: Uncensored’. Signing a three-year-contract, Morgan, 59, also contributed to the company’s newspaper brands including the New York Post and The Sun.

Morgan initially made the move to YouTube with his show in February 2024, with the broadcaster revealing to viewers that it would no longer be shown live on TalkTV and instead would broadcast live on YouTube exclusively. He has now confirmed that his production company Wake Up Productions will take over the ownership of the Uncensored brand and YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 3.6 million subscribers since launching, after reaching a new four-year revenue-sharing deal with News UK.

Piers Morgan has taken control of his YouTube brand and channel amid a new deal with Rupert Murdoch's News UK. | Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Morgan told Sky News: "I have had a great time working back at News and am delighted that we will continue to be partners. Owning the brand allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a standalone business, editorially and commercially, and in time, widening it from just me and my content.

"It's clear from the recent US election that YouTube is an increasingly powerful and influential media platform, and Uncensored is one of the fastest-growing shows on it in the world. I'm very excited about the potential for Uncensored."

The new deal will see the Rupert Murdoch-owned News UK receive a percentage of the advertising revenue generated by the YouTube channel. The deal is in place until 2029.