Piers Morgan apologises to Jay-Z and Beyoncé over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs comments

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

10th Oct 2024, 10:32am
Broadcaster had to apologise after comments were made about the celebrity couple.

Piers Morgan had to apologise to music legends Jay-Z and Beyoncé after a guest on his show made false claims about the couple in reference to the Sean Diddy Combs allegations.  

On last week's Uncensored show - Piers Morgan's YouTube series - he interviewed singer Jaguar Wright about the Diddy sex trafficking allegations. The singer said that she had been “screaming” that “Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters” for four years.

On Tuesday Piers Morgan explained that he had been contacted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé's lawyers, who said the claims were “totally false and have no basis in fact”. He added “the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone had a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear".

The former Good Morning Britain host said: “That's why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

The broadcaster then apologised directly to the couple and said: “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored. But like the proverbial cries of 'fire' in a crowded theatre, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

Jaguar Wright is an American singer-songwriter best known for working with rap acts such as The Roots, Jay-Z, and Blackalicious. 

Related topics:Piers MorganCelebritiesJay-ZGood Morning Britain

