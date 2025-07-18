Irish rap trio Kneecap has been cleared by police following a criminal investigation into comments made during their performance at Glastonbury Festival last month.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Friday that they will be taking “no further action” against the group, saying: “There is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence.”

The investigation was launched in June after officers reviewed footage and audio from the Glastonbury sets of Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan. Police had been looking into comments made by Kneecap in reference to an upcoming court case involving one of the band’s members.

“An investigation has been carried out into comments about a forthcoming court case made during Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 28 June,” a police spokesperson said. “Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service during their enquiries and after that advice, we have made the decision to take no further action.”

The trio – Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh – celebrated the news on social media with a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from a senior investigating officer.

Kneecap - Mo Chara, DJ Provai and Moglai Bap. The band's legal fees crowdfunder abruptly doubled the amount in its cash pot, with tens of thousands of pounds apparently pledged in less than 48 hours.

In the caption of their post, the group wrote: “One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over. We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world’s most famous festival.”

Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, has been charged with a terrorism offence, and the comments under investigation were made by bandmate Ó Cairealláin (aka Moglai Bap), who told the Glastonbury audience they would “start a riot outside the courts,” before adding, “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

