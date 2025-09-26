Pop legend Lulu has revealed that she and David Bowie shared a passionate night together in the 1970s.

The Scottish popstar opened up about the night of romance with the Starman singe, which occured in the 1970s while the paid worked together on his 1974 song The Man Who Sold The World. After remaining quiet about their rumoured romance for years, Lulu has now revealed in her upcoming memoir that the pair did in fact sleep together after meeting up at a hotel in Sheffield.

According to the Daily Mail, Lulu details the event, saying: “You know what, I have never said "Yes, I had sex with David Bowie" until now. This is the first time I've said it because I've always chose not to speak about it.

Scottish singer Lulu has revealed for the first time that she and music legend David Bowie shared a night of passion in the 1970s. | Getty Images for EON Productions

“It was private. And if I'm 100 per cent honest, which I have decided that's what I'm going to be, I think I was slightly p*****.

“I can't really remember. Only to say that he got me there and we were in his room, and you know, we performed the acts and I don't have to go into bloody details because I can't actually remember details, but I wouldn't share them anyway. I do have boundaries. I'm learning to have boundaries.”

However, she insisted that the the “amazing” bond between the two wasn’t purely sexual. Lulu added: “But the point is, I did and it was an incredible experience to work with a guy like that, to be in his orbit. He honoured me.

“I’m only looking to be loved and to give love. And I don't mean I want to have affairs and it's about sex. It's about a much deeper thing than that. And that was what we shared. I felt he saw me.”