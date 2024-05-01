Reality TV star Megan McKenna has been rushed to hospital for the second time in two weeks, shortly after announcing her pregnancy. Photo by Instagram/MeganMcKenna.

Reality TV personality Megan McKenna, who is pregnant with her first children, has been rushed to hospital for the second time in two weeks.

The star, aged 31, who announced her pregnancy with her footballer fiancé Oliver Burke just a month ago, has been forced to seek medical treatment after falling unwell multiple times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKenna, who TV fans will know from stints on ‘The Only Way is Essex’, ‘Ex on the Beach’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ took to her Instagram Stories to tell her 2.8 million followers why she had been quiet on the platform in recent days, saying that she had been "unwell" after another allergic reaction.

This meant the mum-to-be had to be rushed to Birmingham City Hospital to recieve treatment after her tongue and neck had become swollen. Calling the experience ‘scary’, she wrote: "Sorry I've been quiet I've been really unwell, I have an abscess which has been the most painful thing I've ever experienced & I've had an allergic reaction to a medication I took for it.

"It all lead to bad swelling in and under my tongue & neck which has been scary. She went on to thank the medical professionals who had cared for her: "I can't thank Birmingham City Hospital enough and the ambulance service for taking care of me this morning. The care I received was amazing."

She then said that she has been given some new medication to help soothe her symptoms. Addressing those who have sent her direct messages to ask about her wellbeing due to her social media absence, she said: "I wanted to get back to your DMs as I know some of you have been worried about me. Thank you for checking in on me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t the first time that McKenna has fallen unwell during her pregnancy. Two weeks ago, she told her fans she'd had a bad reaction to medication she'd been given and it had caused her to worry about her child.

She explained the allergic reaction caused her stomach doubled in size and that she had been terrified that it would affect her unborn baby. Shortly before that, she posted an Instagram Live and said she'd also contracted a nasty Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).

She continued: "My body is hypersensitive and it is more scarier having that because I worry about it affecting the baby but after speaking to the doctors at the hospital they said it can't actually affect the baby having an allergic reaction.