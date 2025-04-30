Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travel influencer and Race Across the World winner Alfie Watts has shared details of a terrifying flight where passengers were ‘throwing up’ around him, ‘hanging on for dear life’ as the plane felt like it was 'falling out of the sky’.

Travel influencer Alfie Watts has opened up about his terrifying experience on a flight at the weekend. The Race Across the World winner spoke about an incident which felt like ‘the plane falling out of the sky’, reporting how fellow passengers were ‘hanging on for dear life’ and ‘throwing up’ around him.

Last year, Alfie became the youngest ever winner of the BBC show which sees teams race from one part of the globe to another to win a cash prize. Sounds simple? Well, no actually, as contestants must adhere to a strict set of rules - no flights, no smartphones and a low-budget.

Alfie and St Albans school friend Owen Wood spent 50 days travelling by land and sea from Japan to Indonesia during series four of the reality TV show. The duo beat mother and daughter Eugenie and Isabel by just eight minutes to scoop the £20,000 prize pot.

With this unique travel experience under his belt, the 21-year-old has continued to explore the globe as an online content creator promising to share “hidden travel hacks” and show fans how to fuel their wanderlust on a budget.

However, in an Instagram post shared on Sunday (April 27) Alfie demonstrated how travel was not always the most relaxing of pursuits, sharing a scary moment when the plane he was travelling in felt like it was ‘falling out of the sky’.

Race Across the World winner Alfie Watts has shared details of a terrifying flight | Alfie Watts / Instagram

In the video he titled “severe turbulence is absolutely petrifying and anyone who says otherwise is just outright lying”, Alfie said: “You know those people that bang on about how much they love turbulence and how turbulence is great and how it doesn’t phase them at all? That was me… until today.

“And I am not talking about minor turbulence, I’m not talking about moderate turbulence, I’m talking about ‘the plane falling out the sky turbulence’. That’s what I had today. I do not care how much you like rollercoasters, I do not care about how much you like flying, or how much you know about planes and how safe they are. Severe turbulence is the scariest thing a human being can go through.

“You know how in minor turbulence people will film it and you’ll see everyone’s head going like this, nobody films in severe turbulence because everyone’s trying too hard not to die. There’s people throwing up around you, you are literally hanging on for dear life. It is awful.

“And I’ve got another flight in two-and-a-half hours and I don’t want to board the plane. That’s good. The chances of it are so low, like it was like my 205th flight of my life today and it’s the first time I’ve ever had it but when you have it, you do not recover.

“The problem is only people that have had it, will get it, because anyone who’s been in moderate turbulence are like, ‘yeah it’s fine’. No. It’s a different ball game I’m afraid.”