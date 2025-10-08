Tributes have been paid to a Punjabi singer who is reported to have died.

Rajvir Jawanda had been fighting for life for 11 days after a road crash in which he lost control of his bike and collided with stray cattle.

It happened Baddi in Himachal Pradesh in India. The 35-year-old suffered severe head and spinal injuries and then a cardiac arrest, and was on life support in Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He died this morning.

Indian Punjabi actor Rajvir Jawanda promoting the film Jind Jaan | AFP via Getty Images

His songs include Sardaari, Zor, Kali Jawande Di, Rabb Karke, and Mera Dil and his tracks have been streamed more 100 million times on Spotify, where he has half a million subscribers. He also appeared in Punjabi films Jind Jaan, Subedar Joginder Singh, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.

On X former Punjab Congress President Pratap Singh Bajwa said: “Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir.”

President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Amarinder Singh Raja Warring: “Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir jaivanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP.”