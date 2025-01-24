Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patrick Houston Jr. was reportedly only 22 at the time of his death on January 10, 2024.

According to an online obituary, a celebration of Patrick Houston Jr.will take place in Memphis in Tennessee, US, on Saturday January 25. Memphis Police Department posted on X that “At 1.15pm, officers responded to the area of Ketchum Road and Long Street regarding a shooting. Officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Patrick Houston Jr’s father Project Pat, whose real name is Patrick Earl Houston, has not as yet commented on social media about the tragic news. In a recent post, he said: “Boy i thank God for another day.”

Rapper Project Pat’s son Patrick Houston, Jr. shot and killed near park. Project Pat (pictured here) attended the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty Images | Getty Images

Fans have been reacting to Patrick Houston Jr.’s death on social media and one wrote: “Prayers go out to Project Pat and his entire family!!!” whilst another said: “Sending love to @projectpat and his family.”

Who is Project Pat?

Project Pat, aka Patrick Earl Houston, is best known as an American rapper and is the older brother of Juicy J, the co-founder of Three 6 Mafia. According to People magazine, Project Pat’s “fame rose in 2000 when he created the hook for Three 6’s Mafia’s ‘Sippin’ On Some Syrup,’ helping him release multiple studio albums and collaborate with fellow artists such as Drake, Rick Ross, Dee-1 and Denzel Curry, per the radio network.”

Project Pat launched the Go Foundation, a prison ministry, back in 2020 and according to The Washington Informer, “has toured prisons and jails across the United States for years to spread what he calls the good news of Jesus Christ.”