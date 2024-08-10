Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rapper Travis Scott has been released from police custody after he was arrested at a hotel in Paris.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who was visiting Paris for the Olympics was arrested at a hotel following an altercation with a security guard.

In a statement released on Saturday (August 10), French prosecutors confirmed the rapper had been released from custody stating: “the police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott was arrested early on Friday (August 9), after police were called to the Georges V Hotel in Paris to detain a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard”.

The rapper, who was in Paris to attend the Olympics had been photographed just the evening (August 8) before, watching the men’s basketball semi-final with the United States playing against Serbia.

According to prosecutors, the hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his bodyguard.

A statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said that Scott remains in custody after the order was extended on Friday night. It did not provide further details, and police are still investigating the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the arrest, a representative for the rapper said they were “in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to resolve this matter swiftly and will provide updates when appropriate”.

The news of the arrest comes following Travis being arrested in Miami in June. The rapper was detained by police at Miami Beach Marina on June 20, after they were called following reports of a disturbance on a yacht. Scott is one of the biggest stars in hip hop, the 10-time Grammy Award nominee has seen more than 100 songs reach the Billboard Hot 100 and boasts four chart-topping singles: Sicko Mode, Highest In The Room, The Scotts, and Franchise.

He is also the former boyfriend of media personality and influencer Kylie Jenner. Reported by The US Sun, a source revealed that following the latest arrest Jenner is, “worried about how out of control he seems to be, and the 'trashy' people he now hangs out with.”

The pair, who dated from 2017 to 2022 share two children together, six-year-old Stormi and 2-year-old Aire. The source added that Jenner, “doesn't want her kids anywhere near that” and has “called for a sit-down chat”.