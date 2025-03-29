Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Scooter, who had worked with Future and Gucci Mane, died suddenly.

Hip hop star Young Scooter was rushed to the Grady Marcus Trauma Center in Atlanta but was pronounced dead. The star, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Bailey, passed away on his 39th birthday.

According to TMZ, The ME said “Young Scooter's cause and manner of death are still under investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine how he died.”

11 Alive reported on an Atlanta Police conference where Atlanta Police Department Lt. Andrew Smith said: “There was a 911 dispute with shots fired and a female being dragged back into the residence. When officers arrived, a male initially opened the door, closed the door on the officer’s face without communicating. That’s when the officers established a perimeter and the two males fled.”

Atlanta Police Department Lt. Andrew Smith also said that “Why they fled, obviously, we can’t speak for them. So it’s still an active investigation.” It was reported that Young Scooter sustained an injury to his leg while jumping a fence.

The New York Post reported that “Smith, who did not identify Bailey, denied initial reports that Young Scooter was fatally shot by officers. “Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” he said.”

Who is rapper Young Scooter?

Young Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Bailey, was best known as a rapper who was one of the first artists to sign with fellow Atlanta rapper Future's record label, Freebandz in 2012. The following year, he jointly signed with Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad Monopoly, an imprint of Gucci Maine’s 1017 Records.

Young Scooter became known for his mixtape Street Lottery in 2012 and its lead single, ‘Colombia.’ He also collaborated with other rappers and made the Billboard Hot 100 when he appeared on Future and Juice Wrld’s song ‘Jet Lag’ in 2018.

Tributes have been paid to Young Scooter on social media, Hot 107.9 Atlanta radio station took to Instagram and wrote: “We are devastated to report the passing of ATL rapper #YoungScooter today. The rapper, best known for his hit, ‘Columbia,’ was reportedly fleeing police when he sustained an injury in Southeast Atlanta as he celebrated his 39th birthday.”

Young Scooter had 264K followers on Facebook and fans have been paying tribute to him there. One wrote: “RIP Young Scooter, the grind don’t stop you know", whilst another wrote: “Oh man this one hurt.”