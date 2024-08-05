Frank Fritz was reportedly placed under guardianship after he suffered a severe stroke back in 2022.

Frank Fritz is best known for appearing in the US reality show American Pickers which premiered back in 2010 on the History Channel. In the series, he and co-host Mike Wolfe went round America in search of national treasures and Americana artefacts that they bought from collectors in order to sell in antique shops or add to their own collections.

After rumours of Frank Fritz’s death had been circulating online, a source told the US Sun that it is not true and that "It’s all a bunch of bull. Don’t know where it came from.” The source also revealed to The Sun that "Frank has been good, been eating ice cream and watching the Olympics."

When Frank Fritz suffered a stroke in 2022, his co-host Mike Wolfe took to his Instagram on 22 July 2022 and said: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.

“Frank I pray more than anything that you make it thought this okay. I love you buddy.”

A few months after his stroke, Frank Fritz was hospitalised again after suffering from pneumonia and seizures. In September 2022, he was reportedly placed under conservatorship as he was unable to look after himself.

Frank Fritz has not appeared on the show American Pickers since 2020 when he needed to have back surgery.