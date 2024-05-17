Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singer Avril Lavigne has appeared on a podcast where she addressed a fan theory that she died 21 years ago.

Avril Lavigne has addressed a conspiracy fan theory that she died 21 years ago and was replaced by a body double. The singer was on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and said: “I mean it’s just funny to me. Like, on one end, everyone’s like, ‘You look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then other people are like, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.

“Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right?” she also said on the podcast. “I feel like I got a good one. I don’t feel like it’s negative. It’s nothing creepy.

Avril Lavigne who is known for her hits such as ‘Complicated,’ went on to say “Obviously I am me, it’s so dumb,” before also adding that she was not the only artist who had experienced it and said: “I think that they’ve done that with other artists. I’m not the only one. I think, like, other people have that.”

Alex Cooper did not only tackle the subject of the theory that Avril Lavigne had died years ago but also spoke about how Avril hasn’t aged and said: “I’m telling you what’s crazy is you haven’t aged. I’m staring at you. And, like, I’m picturing you with your auburn hair. And I’m like, oh my God. You literally look the same from when you were younger.”

How did the Avril Lavigne death conspiracy rumour begin?

According to Forbes, the rumour “is thought to have started with a blog post made by a Brazilian fan in 2011 titled ‘Avril Esta Morta,’—which translates to “Avril is Dead” in English. The lengthy article introduces several different types of “evidence,” including analyses of Lavigne’s song lyrics and close examinations of her face and appearance. The theory exploded on the internet in 2015 when Buzzfeed posted a tweet thread highlighting the claims in the Brazilian blog post. “

As if that rumour/conspiracy theory wasn;t enough, there was also another theory that Avril Lavigne died in a snowboarding accident. Over the years the conspiracy theory about her death has recirculated many times and in 2017 it resurfaced again on the 15th anniversary of the release of her hit Single Complicated.

There was even a BBC sounds podcast, ‘Who Replaced Avril Lavigne?’ Its host Irish comedian Joanne McNally visits Lavigne’s childhood home and in the third episode of the series looks at other online conspiracy theories.

Who was Avril Lavigne said to have been replaced by?

The theory was that Avril Lavigne died and was replaced by a body double called Melissa Vandella in 2003. Buzz Feed reported that “According to the conspiracists, an Avril lookalike called Melissa Vandella, was initially hired to distract the paparazzi and protect Avil as she became more reclusive-and prior to Avril;s apparent death, ‘Melissa’ was taught how to sing and perform like the star.”

