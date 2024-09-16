Reality TV star Beth Dunlavey, known for appearing on 'The Circle', has given birth to a baby boy after a ‘high risk’ pregnancy. Photo by Instagram/@bethdunlavey. | Instagram/@bethdunlavey

Reality TV star Beth Dunlavey has given birth to a baby boy, after having a “high risk” pregnancy.

The Circle star took to her Instagram page on Sunday (September 15) to tell her fans that her son had been born. She did not reveal the newborn’s name, but did announce he was born on August 21.

The photo she shared was a black and white image of herself and her fiance, Love Island star Connagh Howard, holding their son’s tiny feet. She wrote: “Welcome to the world, perfect precious boy. 21/08/24”.

In a further update to her Instagram Stories, she also said he had been born eight weeks early. She wrote: “ 'So grateful for our strong miracle baby boy. Having to have you early means we get eight extra weeks with you precious. We love you so much x”.

The happy news comes after a difficult pregnancy for the 33-year-old reality TV personality. In video on her Instagram Stories at the beginning of August, Dunlavey told her fans: "Basically I'm a ticking time bomb and I'm going to need surgery after the baby is born”, according to The Sun.

She told that doctors have found an abscess in her pelvis - but they don’t know how much damage it has caused. She said she’d been told she’s high risk and will not be allowed to leave hospital or "go anywhere".

She went on: "They don't know whether the abscess is a consequence of the pregnancy, everything stretching or whether it's to do with something else. I mean I have to have IV antibiotics every day.”

Then, on Tuesday 13 August, she gave an update on her health, in which she said she had had an MRI which showed the abscess had grown a little in size. Speaking about the pain she was in, and adding that she couldn’t shower, wash her hair or sleep, she added that she felt like she’d been “entiely robbed” of what a pregnancy should be.

Dunlavey has been noteably quiet on her social media since then, but she broke her month-long silence on Sunday to announce the happy news of her son’s birth. It’s not clear if Dunlavey has had the surgery she previously spoke of.

Dunlavey and Howard, who are now engaged, first began dating later in 2020 after swapping messages on Instagram. Dunlavey then revealed in April that she and Howard, aged 32, were expecting a baby boy together after struggling with fertility. The couple first started trying to get pregnant after a year of dating, but they struggled to conceive. The reality star then had to have endometriosis surgery in 2023, but she still hadn't become pregnant.

The couple were referred to a fertility clinic in September 2022 and, after a series of tests, they were told last March that they had "unexplained infertility", so they were offered IVF. In April, Dunlavey took to Instagram to share the happy news that she was pregnant.